State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 300 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.35% of Terreno Realty worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after buying an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after buying an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,341,000 after buying an additional 124,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,576,000 after buying an additional 111,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.57. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

