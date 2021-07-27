State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 56.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,154 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5,596.9% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $25,088,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTN opened at $314.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.62 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

