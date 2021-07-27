State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,910 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 274.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Conagra Brands by 767.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 681,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 603,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1,885.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 105,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

