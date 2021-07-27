State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,439 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Ameren worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 79.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.