State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of PG&E worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

PCG stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

