State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 148,533 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 148,533 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

