Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.81.
Shares of SBUX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.06. 4,691,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
