Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.81.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.06. 4,691,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.