Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.35-$11.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.25. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.350-$11.650 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.60.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.49. 58,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.50. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $148.88 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

