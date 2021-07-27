Stacks (STX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Stacks has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $42.28 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00104379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00130003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00022752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,352.18 or 1.00676408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,136,245 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.