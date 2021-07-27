SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Issue Dividend of $1.07

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 1.0679 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

SSEZY opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. SSE has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

