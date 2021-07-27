SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

