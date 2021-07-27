Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1,279.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Healy purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Natera stock opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

