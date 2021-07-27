Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHCG stock opened at $206.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.84. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.