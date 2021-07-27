Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,557 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.33% of i3 Verticals worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.26.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

