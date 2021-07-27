Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 237.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

