Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 131.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Fluor worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 56.4% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fluor by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

