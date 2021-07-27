Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $418.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after buying an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 248,326 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

