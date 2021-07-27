SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21.

