South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Update

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, an increase of 914.8% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
South Beach Spirits stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 76,964,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,259,945. South Beach Spirits has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About South Beach Spirits
Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.