South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Update

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, an increase of 914.8% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

South Beach Spirits stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 76,964,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,259,945. South Beach Spirits has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About South Beach Spirits

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

