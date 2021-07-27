Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in July

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Sophiris Bio has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

