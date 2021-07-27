Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SONY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SONY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,740. The stock has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $72.45 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

