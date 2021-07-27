Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.53% of Soliton worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Soliton by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Soliton by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Soliton during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Soliton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Soliton stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30. Soliton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

