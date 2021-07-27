Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.43. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

