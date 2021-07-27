SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Shares Down 3.1%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93.

About SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification system. The company also engages in the development of SOBRtab, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band that uses its SOBRSafe alcohol detection technology for ongoing, real-time alcohol monitoring, and predictive heart rate monitoring; and SOBRCheck, a centralized access control device, and touch-based identity verification and alcohol detection system that utilizes its SOBRSafe alcohol detection technology, which enables a rapid and hygienic finger scan with real-time results delivered securely to the employer for various necessary corrective actions.

