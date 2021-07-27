Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

NYSE:SNA opened at $220.13 on Monday. Snap-on has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,678 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

