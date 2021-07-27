Slow Capital Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $864,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $153.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.