Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.30.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

