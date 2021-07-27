Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 706 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $75.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

