SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

