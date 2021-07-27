SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SFTW opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Osprey Technology Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

