SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

