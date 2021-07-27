SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.39.

