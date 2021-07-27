SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $210.43 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

