SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 561 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $107.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.