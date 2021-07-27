SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Shares of CL opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

