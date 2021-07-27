Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SKLZ. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

SKLZ opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 81.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 276.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 51,621 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $5,636,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

