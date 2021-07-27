Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $105,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $120,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

SLP opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

