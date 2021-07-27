Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,537. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.