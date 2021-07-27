Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $24.20

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $24.91. Similarweb shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.