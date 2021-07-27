Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) were down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 4,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 116,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

