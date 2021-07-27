Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given a $34.19 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $34.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

