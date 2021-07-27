Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the June 30th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on SXYAY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 target price on Sika and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on Sika and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. 20,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,384. Sika has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.82.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

