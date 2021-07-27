Signata Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,849.00 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Signata has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $2,849.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.00781921 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00130239 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,704,226 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

