Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Downgraded by TheStreet

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sigma Labs stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80. Sigma Labs has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. On average, analysts predict that Sigma Labs will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

