Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stake Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $377.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.27. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

