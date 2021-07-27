Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Grows By 1,200.0%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DGRE opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund accounts for about 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 14.86% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

