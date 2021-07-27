Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Grows By 442.6%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 442.6% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SNOA stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.76% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

