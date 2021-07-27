Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Increases By 967.5%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 967.5% from the June 30th total of 404,700 shares. Approximately 57.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of WORX opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 159.23% and a negative return on equity of 147.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

