Short Interest in Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Expands By 2,050.0%

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 2,050.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

REDFY stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Rediff.com India has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20.

Get Rediff.com India alerts:

About Rediff.com India

Rediff.com India Ltd. engages in the provision of digital content and e-commerce marketplace services. Its portfolio consists of news and information, enterprise e-mail services, online shopping marketplace, and Internet-based local television advertising platform. The company was founded by Ajit Balakrishnan on January 9, 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rediff.com India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rediff.com India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.