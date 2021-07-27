Short Interest in NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Decreases By 89.4%

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the June 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 655,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. NextMart has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

NextMart Company Profile

NextMart, Inc engages in the art theme products sells and art themed real estate development business. It business operations include art event & art media direct marketing, design & marketing of art-themed products lines created for existing luxury and high-end goods & brands and art themed real estate development.

